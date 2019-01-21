Ontario long-term care homes saw at least 29 homicides in the past six years: report

Open this photo in gallery Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, prepares to speak to reporters at Queens Park inToronto on Jan. 21, 2019, about their newly released report Situation Critical. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

An Ontario health-care advocacy group says there have been at least 29 homicides in long-term care homes in the province in the past six years.

The Ontario Health Coalition says the numbers come from the coroner’s office, which doesn’t assign blame in a finding of homicide, but defines it as one person causing the death of another.

Natalie Mehra, the coalition’s executive director, says the homicides are the extreme end of a continuum of violence that is escalating in long-term care homes.

She says a resident with dementia may be aggressive toward another resident, resulting in their death, and while there is no criminal intent, it’s a tragedy for all involved.

The coalition released a report today, calling on the government to institute a minimum standard of care, guaranteeing at least four hours of hands-on nursing and personal support for each resident.

Health Minister Christine Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.