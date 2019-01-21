Ontario long-term care homes saw at least 29 homicides in the past six years: report

An Ontario health-care advocacy group says there have been at least 29 homicides in long-term care homes in the province in the past six years.
The Ontario Health Coalition says the numbers come from the coroner’s office, which doesn’t assign blame in a finding of homicide, but defines it as one person causing the death of another.
Natalie Mehra, the coalition’s executive director, says the homicides are the extreme end of a continuum of violence that is escalating in long-term care homes.
She says a resident with dementia may be aggressive toward another resident, resulting in their death, and while there is no criminal intent, it’s a tragedy for all involved.
The coalition released a report today, calling on the government to institute a minimum standard of care, guaranteeing at least four hours of hands-on nursing and personal support for each resident.
Health Minister Christine Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
