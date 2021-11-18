An OC Transpo O-Train is seen west of Tremblay LRT Station in Ottawa on Sept. 20, 2021, a day after it derailed. The Province of Ontario has announced a public inquiry into into Ottawa’s problem-plagued light-rail network.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ontario is looking to release details of its public inquiry into Ottawa’s light-rail network within weeks, with the goal of finding “accountability” for the plethora of problems associated with the transit line, the province’s Transportation Minister said Thursday.

Caroline Mulroney said her government is still determining the scope of the inquiry, announced late Wednesday. But she hoped to have recommendations in place by some time next year, before the second stage of the light-rail transit (LRT) network is built.

“We’re establishing this open and independent inquiry so that we can restore public confidence in the Ottawa LRT and in the city’s ability to deliver this project,” Ms. Mulroney told reporters at Queen’s Park.

She said the inquiry will be wide-ranging in scope.

“We’re going to be looking at the involvement of lots of players. The key is to get answers for the Ontario taxpayer. As Minister of Transportation, I’m concerned about safety. I’m concerned about making sure that the system that’s been open now for two years is actually working as it should. I’m also concerned about value for money and getting answers and accountability,” she said.

Ontario to launch public inquiry into Ottawa LRT system ‘as soon as possible’

Ontario has invested almost $2-billion into the project, which opened in September, 2019.

The line recently returned to service after being shut down for almost two months because of a train derailment. The federal Transportation Safety Board has said there have been five derailments in the past two years, including three off the main tracks. The province has held back 10 per cent in funding – $60-million – for Stage 1 of the project over safety and performance concerns. and Ms. Mulroney said the government would not hesitate to do so again.

Ottawa City Council, including Mayor Jim Watson, recently shut down a motion to launch a judicial inquiry into the network, but approved one for an investigation by the city’s auditor general. On Wednesday evening the Mayor’s office said he was not aware the province was launching an inquiry.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Mr. Watson said he had since spoken to Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and others in the government, and that his priority is still an auditor-general investigation, which will continue. He said he has no problem with a public inquiry, which will be faster, more efficient and less costly than a judicial one, and which will be paid for by the province.

“I did express my concern that until now, I received no official word from the Ministry of Transportation, and as a partner, I expect that this kind of communication should be free flowing on both sides,” Mr. Watson said

“The public inquiry is going ahead, we’ll co-operate fully, obviously, with them. There’s nothing for us to hide. All of the information is made available to the public inquiry. And my only request to the province is please stop surprising us. Let us know in advance when you’re going to make a decision that affects our taxpayers and our citizens, and our passengers and our employees.”

Asked on Thursday why the province did not give notice to Mr. Watson about the public inquiry, Ms. Mulroney said she has been in contact with the Mayor’s office about issues that have arisen over the past few months. “So he knows that the province has been concerned.”

NDP MPP Joel Harden, who represents Ottawa Centre, said his party wants to make sure “the truth comes to light” and expressed concerns about the public-private partnership in building the transit line.

“I welcome this inquiry. I would like it to have the depth that it deserves. But it has to look at the privatization model that’s been used here,” he said.

Jean-Sébastien Comeau, a spokesman for federal Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc, did not answer specific questions about the inquiry but said the government supports “all measures in place to ensure that public transit projects are designed and constructed to ensure to put the safety of passengers and pedestrians first.”

With a report from the Canadian Press.

