Canada

Ontario lowering thresholds for stricter coronavirus measures under colour-coded tier system

Paola Loriggio
Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Ontario is lowering the thresholds for imposing stricter COVID-19 measures under its colour-coded framework in light of what Premier Doug Ford called “alarming” new projections.

The changes mean several regions – including Hamilton, and Halton and York regions – will move to the red alert level, the most restrictive short of a lockdown. Previously, Peel Region was the only one deemed a red zone, with Toronto set to join it on Saturday.

But Ford warned the most recent modelling shows the province is “staring down the barrel of another lockdown.”

The move comes a day after health authorities unveiled new projections that showed the province is on track to see 6,500 new daily COVID-19 cases by the middle of next month.

“We can’t let that happen,” the premier Friday. “We must do whatever it takes.”

Under the modified system, a region will be categorized as a red zone if it records a weekly incidence rate of 40 or more per 100,000 people, and a per cent positivity rate of 2.5 or more. Previously, the threshold for that level was a weekly incidence rate of 100 or more per 100,000 people and a per cent positivity rate of 10 or higher.

The province says the thresholds for the other colour levels have also been adjusted accordingly.

The tiered system has faced criticism since it was announced last week, with many health experts including the Ontario Medical Association calling it too lax. Critics have noted that, among other things, indoor dining is permitted in restaurants and bars even under the red alert level.

Asked why he waited roughly a week to adjust the system, Ford said the modelling numbers presented Thursday painted a drastically different picture of the situation than what was seen at the time the framework was created.

Friday’s announcement did little to reassure some critics, who said the changes are too little, too late.

The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario, which has called for a 28-day lockdown of everything but schools and essential services in red zones, said the province has been too slow to take decisive action.

“The longer we wait, the bigger the danger that we’ll end up with a provincewide lockdown. The situation is quite close to being uncontrollable. We’re waiting too long,” Doris Greenspun, the association’s CEO, said following the announcement.

New Democrats have also pushed for a temporary lockdown in COVID-19 hot spots – a two-week “circuit-breaker” to curb transmission.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Friday the premier has shown he is “still unwilling to do what needs to be done to crush this virus.”

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca deemed the changes to be “half-measures,” and said they don’t bring the province to the standards requested by doctors.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 17 deaths related to the virus. That was down from 1,575 cases reported the previous day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 440 new cases in Toronto, 440 in Peel and 155 in York Region.

She said there are 1,018 more resolved cases and 40,509 tests completed. There are 452 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 106 in intensive care, and 67 on ventilators.

