 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ontario long-term care minister Rod Phillips defends shot-or-test policy as companies mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Holly McKenzie-Sutter
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rod Phillips says LTC operators are in the 'best position' to strengthen their own policies, adding that the government is aiming to see 100 per cent of staff vaccinated.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s long-term care minister is defending the province’s decision not to mandate COVID-19 shots for nursing-home workers as some of the largest operators in the sector introduce stricter policies.

Rod Phillips says the province’s policy guidelines for the sector have been a “great success” so far.

Those rules see employees declare their vaccination status and require regular testing for unvaccinated people, who must also take a course on the benefits of immunization.

Story continues below advertisement

Phillips says immunization rates among long-term care staff have risen to more than 90 per cent since the rules took effect months ago.

His comments come after a group of major long-term care chains announced unvaccinated staff would be placed on unpaid leave if they don’t get their shots by Oct. 12.

Chartwell Retirement Residences, Extendicare, Responsive Group Inc., Revera Inc., and Sienna Senior Living said the stronger policy is necessary as the more contagious Delta variant spreads amid a fourth wave of infections.

The Ontario Long-Term Care Association and others in the sector have also called for a mandatory provincial policy to boost staff immunization rates.

Phillips says operators are in the “best position” to strengthen their own policies, adding that the government is aiming to see 100 per cent of staff vaccinated.

While he defended the current policy, he said the province will look at unspecified ways “innovate again” to get rates higher.

“We’re going to keep looking at what we need to do to make sure that we keep our residents safe,” he told reporters on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-term care homes were devastated by outbreaks and deaths during the pandemic.

In Ontario, more than a third of people who have died from COVID-19 were long-term care residents, with 3,793 killed by the disease as of Thursday and thousands more infected.

Infections have dropped since the winter, when immunizations began for long-term care residents and staff, but the province listed five active COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday.

The province announced this month that workers in hospitals and other high-risk settings would have to follow similar vaccination policies to those in long-term care.

Several hospitals have since announced they will fully mandate the shots this fall and those still unvaccinated by the cutoff date may be out of a job.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies