 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario man faces charges after FBI investigation into alleged online child exploitation

FORT ERIE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A 51-year-old man from Fort Erie, Ont., is facing charges after an FBI probe into the alleged online exploitation of a child.

Niagara Regional police say the FBI began investigating last month.

They say the American probe led investigators to an Ontario man.

Story continues below advertisement

Local police say they arrested the man on Tuesday based on information from the FBI.

He’s facing seven charges, including two counts of making arrangement for sexual offence against a child.

The charges also include two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of making written child pornography.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter