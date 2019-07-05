 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario minister Lisa MacLeod apologizes for ‘blunt’ words directed at Senators owner Eugene Melnyk

Laura Stone Queen's Park Reporter
Ontario cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod apologized on Friday for being “blunt” to Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk after he alleges she yelled profanities at him during a recent Rolling Stones concert.

Ms. MacLeod, Ontario’s minister of tourism, culture and sport, said she gave Mr. Melnyk “some feedback” about her city's hockey team at last weekend’s Rolling Stones concert near Barrie, Ont.

“I apologized to him for being so blunt,” she said in a Twitter post on Friday morning.

“I have serious concerns about the state of our beloved Ottawa Senators! We need to get our team back on the road to winning the cup!”

Mr. Melnyk detailed his encounter with Ms. MacLeod at the concert in an interview that ran on the front page of the Ottawa Sun on Friday. The Globe and Mail has contacted Mr. Melnyk for comment. Ms. MacLeod’s office said she was not available for an interview.

Mr. Melnyk said Ms. MacLeod, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Nepean, approached him during the show while he was standing with family and friends and yelled, “’Do you know who I am?’”

He said she told him she was his minister and yelled profanities at him and called him a loser, according to the Sun report.

Mr. Melnyk said he wrote to Premier Doug Ford about the incident in a letter on Senators’ letterhead. The Premier’s Office had no comment Friday about the incident.

The Senators owner also said he had never met Ms. MacLeod, although a picture of the two in front of Queen’s Park, with Ms. MacLeod in a Senators jersey, was seen on social media.

It is the second time that Ms. MacLeod, who was recently demoted from her post as community and social services minister, apologized for comments she made as a minister. In February, she apologized if she made anyone feel threatened, after a group of behaviour analysts said she warned them it would be a “long four years” if they didn’t support her new autism program. She recently labelled her former position as the “minister of tears” in her first speech as minister of tourism.

Ms. MacLeod also addressed a recent profane online comment directed at her by television personality Gail Vaz-Oxlade, by saying she’s “not tolerating it anymore.”

“I’ve experienced death threats, online harassment & intimidation at public events that required police protection for months,” Ms. MacLeod wrote on Twitter on June 28.

“Disagree with me fine. But lines are being crossed.”

