 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario modelling projects continued drop in cases if restrictions maintained

Kelly GrantHealth reporter
Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An unusually empty Blue Mountain Village, in Blue Mountains, Ont. on Dec. 30, 2020.

Ryan Carter/The Globe and Mail

New modelling prepared for the Ontario government predicts that COVID-19 cases will continue to drop as long as strict restrictions stay in place, even if more schools reopen and faster-spreading variants of the coronavirus gain a stronger foothold in the province.

The province’s COVID-19 science advisory and modelling consensus tables unveiled the fresh projections on the same day the province announced that elementary students in four more regions, including the cities of Ottawa and London, would return to in-person learning on Monday.

However, neither Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams, nor Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, co-chair of the province’s COVID-19 science advisory table, would say what criteria should be used to decide when other shuttered schools might reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Hamilton and Windsor-Essex are scheduled to reopen on Feb. 10. The provincial government hasn’t made clear when schools might reopen in other regions where closings remain in effect.

“We’re trying to open our schools safely, even with the presence of high community transmission, with checks and balances,” Dr. Williams said. “We’re looking at all possibilities because it is a fine balance.”

The modelling Dr. Brown presented on Thursday was much rosier than his previous report on Jan. 12, unveiled on the eve of a provincewide stay-at-home order.

At the time, case counts and hospital admissions were soaring. The modelling group projected on Jan. 12 that, if public behaviour didn’t change, the province could see anywhere from 10,000 to 40,000 new infections a day and 1,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units by mid-February.

Instead, the stay-at-home order seemed to help: New Infections fell from a seven-day average of 3,555 cases a day on Jan. 11, a historic high, to an average of 2,128 cases a day as of Thursday. The new forecast expects that trajectory to continue, with new infections dropping to between 500 and 1,000 a day by the end of February if the current public-health measures stay in effect, and even if schools reopen.

The modelling projects that anywhere between 150 and 300 COVID-19 patients will be in Ontario ICUs by the end of February, down from 358 on Thursday, according to provincial data.

Dr. Brown, the dean of the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, said the projections assume the more transmissible variants of the coronavirus will have largely supplanted the existing version by March.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think I’d be urging that in any place where we have concern that cases may take off to maintain the public-health measures,” Dr. Brown said. “By doing that, you may be able to get kids back to school.”

Unlike in Ontario, the vast majority of Quebec students returned to in-person learning after the holidays.

The daily tally of new cases in Quebec has gradually decreased from its peak during the first week of January, when Quebec imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Quebec now stands at 1,437.

Lindy Samson, chief of staff at CHEO (formerly the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario), said she was pleased to hear that schools in Ottawa would reopen Monday. “The impact of not being able to do in-school learning, for many, many children and their families, is huge,” she said. “We don’t even understand what the real mid- and long-term impacts are. So [reopening schools] is the right thing to do.”

Dr. Samson stressed that the provincial government must step up efforts to curb transmission in schools, including by improving ventilation and increasing testing.

Kali Barrett, a critical care physician with the University Health Network in Toronto and a member of the province’s modelling collaborative, echoed the importance of stringent infection-control measures in classrooms. “I agree with many in infectious diseases and public health that schools should be last to close and first to open,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, Dr. Barrett said the situation in the province’s intensive-care units remains extremely serious.

She said it is “incredibly alarming” that more than 50 per cent of hospitals had no or only one or two ICU beds available as of this week. “We are still fighting a war in the hospitals and we can’t let our guard down yet.”

Zain Chagla, a professor of medicine at McMaster University in Hamilton and an infectious-disease physician, said he is concerned about how the fast-moving variants will hit vulnerable neighbourhoods. The modelling showed that communities with the highest proportion of essential workers continue to have the highest number of cases.

“I think all of us can guess where [the variant known as] B.1.1.7 is going to start showing up: It’s going to be on essential workers and people who can’t physically distance at work and live in multigenerational families,” Dr. Chagla said.

With a report from Tu Thanh Ha.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies