Ontario modelling warns of more than 15,000 daily cases, overwhelmed ICUs

Ontario could face more than 15,000 new COVID-19 infections a day in June, new modelling from its science advisers warns – even if the province vaccinates 100,000 people a day.

The projections, released by the province’s external COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, say that under “weak” public health measures, new cases could crest at more than 30,000 a day by early June. With “moderate” measures, they could range from 10,000 to more than 15,000. With “strong” measures in place for as long as six weeks, they could be contained below 10,000 a day.

Ontario currently has a stay-at-home order that shut restaurants and retailers to in-person customers. More measures were expected to be announced on Friday afternoon, as hospitals warn they face an unprecedented crisis.

Under all scenarios, Ontario could still face a crushing load next month of 1,500 to 2,000 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals’ intensive care units, the modelling suggests – even if public health measures are maintained or strengthened. That’s double to triple the current numbers, which have already hobbled the healthcare system.

But with a faster pace of vaccination, things could change, the modelling says. With 300,000 vaccinations a day – three times the current rate – the modelling says, and “strong” public health measures in place for six weeks, daily new infections could be kept just over the 5,000 mark, while trending downward through May and June.

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet met for hours on Thursday and Friday morning to discuss a series of tougher COVID-19 measures. Sources familiar with the decision-making process said cabinet had ruled out a curfew but was planning to extend the provincial stay-at-home order by two weeks past its May 5 expiry date.

Three sources told the Globe that cabinet was looking at way to reduce non-essential interprovincial travel, as well as beefed up police enforcement powers to break up gatherings. The Globe is not identifying the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Other ideas under consideration were imposing new limits on the construction industry and further restricting non-essential retail, which is currently limited to curbside pickup, although as of Thursday evening those changes were not believed to be going ahead. The final decisions will be announced by Mr. Ford at press conference on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Ottawa had received a “draft letter” from Ontario requesting aid from the Canadian Red Cross for mobile vaccination teams in hotspots such as Toronto and Peel Region, and was standing by to help. The province, however, said a formal request has not been made.

“While we appreciate the Prime Minister’s offer, unless it is matched with an increase in supply, we do not need the Red Cross at this time for the administration of vaccines in Ontario. We do not have a capacity issue, we have a supply issue,” said Ivana Yelich, Mr. Ford’s director of media relations.

