Ontario, facing a crush of COVID-19 patients who will need hospital care in the coming month, delayed the return to in-person learning for students by two weeks, cancelled all but the most critical surgeries and procedures until at least Jan. 26, and reintroduced restrictions designed to limit social interactions.

Premier Doug Ford, in a press conference Monday, said that 1 per cent of people infected with the Omicron variant will need hospital care. New daily hospital admissions have reached “triple digits” in Ontario, he said. Given Omicron’s rapid spread, the government said it had to take action to slow the spread in order to protect the health-care system and the economy.

The province reported 1,232 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with a total of 13,578 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

“We face a tsunami of new cases in the coming days and weeks,” Mr. Ford said. “Virtually everyone in this province will know someone who has been exposed to this virus. Now, we are bracing for impact.”

Mr. Ford said Ontario’s public health experts calculate Omicron could infect hundreds of thousands of people every day, which could crush hospitals.

“The math isn’t on our side,” he said.

Students will return to in-person learning in two weeks, Mr. Ford said, noting virtual learning will take place until then. Ontario previously delayed the return to classrooms by two days so schools could prepare systems to tamper Omicron’s spread.

But now, Mr. Ford said, the absentee rate across other sectors of the economy indicate there will not be enough staff to keep kids in the classroom.

Ontario, on Wednesday, will close restaurants and pubs to indoor dining, although outdoor service and takeout will be permitted with restrictions. Gyms and other indoor gathering areas will also be shuttered. Malls and personal care businesses will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity, the government said.

Indoor gatherings must be capped at five people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 individuals. The government also instructed people to work remotely if possible.

To free up hospital beds and staff, Ontario paused all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures for at least 21 days. This will mean 8,000 to 10,000 surgeries and procedures per week will be delayed, according to Matt Anderson, the chief executive of Ontario Health.

Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said the absentee rate across the economy is between 20 and 30 per cent right now.

Dr. Moore also noted that while demand for hospital care is skyrocketing, most patients only need to be treated with oxygen.

“The vast majority won’t require intensive care or mechanical ventilation, which is good news for us,” Dr. Moore said.

While hospital admissions are ascending rapidly, Dr. Moore said officials expect it to peak in Ontario by the end of January.

“We anticipate a very short and quick and rapid approach to this epidemic impact on the health-care system.”

Ontario did not go as far as Quebec, which reintroduced a curfew in its effort to curb transmission. Quebec also halted indoor dining and banned personal gatherings at home.

The return to school in Alberta, Quebec, and elsewhere has also been delayed.

