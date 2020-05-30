Ontario moves to open drive-in movie theatres Sunday, allow backcountry camping Monday

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian Press

Ontario is giving drive-in movie theatres the clear to reopen Sunday, and allowing campers to return to provincial parks on Monday.

The decision to allow existing outdoor big screens to resume business comes as the province moves forward with stages of a larger reopening plan that started on May 19 when restrictions lifted on retail stores and surgeries.

The province says backcountry camping will resume under physical distancing measures that limit the number of people who gather.

Story continues below advertisement

No more than five people will be allowed to occupy a single campsite, unless they live in the same household. The reopening measures include access to paddle and portage routes, as well as hiking trails.

Drive-in theatres have been operating in other parts of the country, though Ontario health officials were concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 without sufficient physical distancing.

The province says washrooms in the facilities will be operating as long as health and safety requirements are followed.

Ontario will also permit batting cages to reopen on Sunday.

Ontario’s provincial parks will also expand permission for picnics and off-leash pet areas. Overnight camping sites will remain closed, however, until at least June 14, as will park stores, roofed accommodations, playgrounds and beaches.

“We are all eager to get outside this time of year, and backcountry camping will give people a low-risk way to enjoy the benefits of being outdoors while following physical distancing rules,” Environment Minister Jeff Yurek said in a statement.

Ontario’s parks and conservation areas were closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened for use in the daytime earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

The expanded reopening announcements come as the province reports 323 new COVID-19 cases today, and 17 more deaths.

That brings the provincial total to 27,533 cases, which is an increase of 1.2 per cent over the previous day.

It includes 2,247 deaths and 21,353 cases that have been resolved.

There were 20,640 tests completed in the previous day.

Ontario reported completing 18,525 tests Friday. The province currently has a daily capacity of nearly 25,000.