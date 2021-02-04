Ontario mulls cancelling March break in effort to curb spread of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on Aug, 13, 2020. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Ontario is considering cancelling March break in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he hopes to have a decision by next week.

He says he’s asked the province’s chief medical officer of health for his expert opinion.

News of the potential spring break cancellation comes a day after Lecce released plans to reopen those schools still closed in the coming weeks.

Schools in Toronto, Peel and York are to reopen on Feb. 16, while those in other public health units where in-person classes haven’t resumed reopen Feb. 8.

Lecce says he will base the March break decision entirely on “public health imperatives.”

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes it more likely for new variants of the virus to emerge.

