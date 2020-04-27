Ontario must see decrease in COVID-19 cases before economy reopens, document says

Ontario will begin loosening restrictions only after the province sees a “consistent” decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases for two to four weeks, according to an economic framework released by Premier Doug Ford’s government on Monday.

The 13-page document – which sets about the province’s “careful, stage-by-stage” approach to reopening the economy – contains few specifics and no dates for when the province might allow certain workplaces and outdoor areas to reopen.

And even when some public health measures are lifted, the public will need to continue physical distancing and hand washing, as well as work remotely.

The province has declared a state of emergency until at least May 12, and closed all non-essential businesses, including most non-industrial construction sites. Public schools in the province will remain closed until at least the end of May.

Mr. Ford is set to give a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The economic framework comes a week after provincial modelling showed that Ontario is expected to have fewer than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, substantially lower than the 80,000 projected by previous models. The number in long-term care homes, however, continues to grow.

On Monday, the province reported 424 new cases of COVID-19 – a 2.9-per-cent increase.

The document outlines three phases for reopening the economy – protect, restart and recover – which will be monitored by public health officials. Each stage will be monitored for two to four weeks, the document says, and the government could change course at any time.

During stage 1 of the “restart” phase, Ontario will open “select workplaces” and allow small gatherings, followed by allowing more workplaces and outdoor spaces to open. In the final stage, Ontario will relax restrictions on public gatherings and open all workplaces “responsibly.” There are no timelines.

The first stage could include opening businesses that went to curbside pickup only, as well as outdoor spaces such as parks, and allow more people to attend funerals.

In the second stage, Ontario will open more workplaces – such as service industries – as well as office and retail stores. The third stage allows all workplaces to open and loosens restrictions on large gatherings, but says concerts and sporting events “will continue to be restricted for the foreseeable future.”

The document says Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, will advise the government on reopening based on four criteria: virus spread and containment; health system capacity; public health capacity; and incidence tracking capacity.

The jobs and recovery committee, led by Finance Minister Rod Phillips, will begin discussions with business groups and community leaders in the coming days to understand the impacts of COVID-19.

