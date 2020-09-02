 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario NDP ask province’s ombudsman to review government’s back-to-school plan

Toronto
The Canadian Press
A sign with guidelines on physical distancing is seen at Ancaster High School, on Sept. 1, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s New Democrats are asking the province’s ombudsman to review the government’s back-to-school plan.

The party’s education critic, Marit Stiles, says she wants the ombudsman to determine if measures are in place to meet safety standards recommended by experts.

In a letter to Paul Dube yesterday, Stiles notes the ombudsman’s purview includes school boards.

Dube’s office could not immediately provide comment on the NDP’s request.

The Progressive Conservative government’s plan has been criticized by school boards, teachers’ unions and some parents who want smaller class sizes.

Ontario reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

There were also 137 cases newly marked as resolved.

The total number of cases now stands at 42,554, which includes 2,812 deaths and 38,506 cases marked as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases, and 21 are reporting none.

The province was able to complete 24,004 tests over the previous day.

Premier Doug Ford urged the province's major teachers' unions to work with the government on its school reopening plan. The unions said today they will fill complaints with Ontario's labour board, alleging the plan violates the province's workplace safety laws. The Canadian Press

