Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath attends an announcement in Scarborough, Ont., on May 17.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Andrea Horwath says she tested positive on a rapid test this morning.

Horwath says in a statement that she will have to make some adjustments, but will “continue to connect with people however I can.”

She was scheduled to make an announcement in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., today, but is now campaigning remotely from a hotel in Ottawa while following public health advice.

Horwath will miss a campaign tour with scheduled stops in several cities in northern Ontario in the coming days as the province’s current public health rules require that people isolate for five days after COVID-19 symptoms first appear or after a positive test result, whichever comes first.

Her diagnosis comes at the halfway mark of the provincial election campaign and a day after Mike Schreiner, the leader of the Green Party of Ontario, tested positive for COVID-19.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.