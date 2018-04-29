 Skip to main content

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath to launch election campaign

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

Ontario’s New Democrat leader will officially launch what her party is promising to be “the biggest campaign” in its history today, less than six weeks ahead of a provincial election.

At an event in Hamilton, Andrea Horwath is expected to be nominated as a candidate in her riding.

This will be the third election in which Horwath has led the NDP.

She has already released her party’s fully costed platform, promising free child care for families earning less than $40,000 and a boost to hospital budgets if elected.

Upon announcing the platform earlier this month, Horwath said her plan gives voters the option to choose her party over the governing Liberals and Opposition Progressive Conservatives.

But the NDP has projected five consecutive deficits to pay for its plan, with a $3.3-billion shortfall in 2018-2019 falling to $1.9-billion by 2022-2023.

The leader of Ontario’s NDP is promising pharmacare and dental coverage for everyone if the party wins the province’s upcoming election. Andrea Horwath revealed parts of the NDP platform at a Toronto event on Saturday The Canadian Press
