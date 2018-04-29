Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath to launch election campaign

Ontario’s New Democrat leader will officially launch what her party is promising to be “the biggest campaign” in its history today, less than six weeks ahead of a provincial election.

At an event in Hamilton, Andrea Horwath is expected to be nominated as a candidate in her riding.

This will be the third election in which Horwath has led the NDP.

She has already released her party’s fully costed platform, promising free child care for families earning less than $40,000 and a boost to hospital budgets if elected.

Upon announcing the platform earlier this month, Horwath said her plan gives voters the option to choose her party over the governing Liberals and Opposition Progressive Conservatives.

But the NDP has projected five consecutive deficits to pay for its plan, with a $3.3-billion shortfall in 2018-2019 falling to $1.9-billion by 2022-2023.