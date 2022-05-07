Ontario New Democrats are promising grants and interest-free loans for people to make energy efficient upgrades in their homes that can help lower their utility bills.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says it’s a way to both fight the climate crisis and help families afford everyday life.

An NDP government would offer people grants of $7,000 to $11,000 for the household upgrades such as heat pumps, high-efficiency electric water heaters, efficient windows, insulation, deep energy retrofits and energy efficiency assessments.

For any costs over the amount of that grant, the NDP say they would offer zero-interest financing that people would pay off over time through their hydro bill.

The NDP say that for heating alone, a new heat pump system can reduce home energy consumption by an average of 61 per cent.

The party’s climate plan commits $40 billion over four years for measures such as a retrofit program for public, residential and commercial buildings, electrifying transit, and an electric vehicle strategy.