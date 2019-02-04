Ontario NDP says it has more documents on Ford government’s plan for health ‘super agency’

Ontario’s Opposition says it has obtained more government documents that show a plan to create a health “super agency” is final, despite the health minister saying proposed changes to the system are still being drafted.
The NDP has released documents they say appear to be government presentations, and include references to cabinet approving the plan and appointing board members.
The documents have not been verified and the NDP will not say how they were obtained.
The documents reference outsourcing services such as laboratories — many of which are already privately run — inspections, and the province’s air ambulance service.
They also say a new model of “integrated care delivery” is being created, called MyCare groups, and the NDP say those groups would be given power to contract out front-line health care to private, for-profit entities.
Health Minister Christine Elliott has said her transformation of the health-care system isn’t final yet, but will not include two-tier care — assurances she made after the NDP released a leaked draft version of the legislation last week.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.