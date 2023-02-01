A property at 11861 McCowan Rd. in Stouffville, Ont., photographed on Jan. 16, 2023, is one of several that was bought shortly before an announcement that housing would be built on the Greenbelt.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Incoming Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has added new information to her request for an investigation into whether the provincial government tipped off developers before it announced plans to break years of promises and remove 3,000 hectares from the Greenbelt, the protected region that rings the Greater Toronto Area.

In documents shared with reporters Wednesday, Ms. Stiles asks Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake to look into a meeting between a developer and the mayor of King Township held just days before the government announced what protected land was being opened for development.

Both Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Municipal Affairs Steve Clark have denied that anyone was alerted in advance about their plan, which also adds another 3,800 hectares elsewhere to the 800,000-hectare Greenbelt, an arch of farmland, forests and wetlands.

But the Integrity Commissioner and the Auditor-General have both launched probes of the policy reversal. The Ontario Provincial Police have also considered opening an investigation.

In the new documents, the NDP points to a meeting between developer Michael Rice and King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini. A company controlled by Mr. Rice purchased 280 hectares of land in King Township, largely in the Greenbelt, for $80-million last September.

According to the NDP documents, Mr. Rice met with Mr. Pellegrini on Nov. 1 and pledged part of the property for a new local hospital – for a “nominal fee.” But the Ontario government only unveiled its Greenbelt proposal, which included that land in King Township in its list of carveouts, on Nov. 4. (King Township council passed a unanimous resolution endorsing the idea on Nov. 7.)

Ms. Stiles’s submission to the Integrity Commissioner alleges that Mr. Clark’s answers to an NDP question in the legislature later that month – that neither he nor any Progressive Conservative Party member or government official alerted developers in advance – “lacked a factual basis.” The NDP submission also alleges that “King Township” knew about the removal of the land from the Greenbelt in advance.

Her submission also mentions that a second former chief of staff to Mr. Clark is now associated with the Ontario Home Builders’ Association, a development industry lobby group. Alex Beduz, who left Mr. Clark’s office in 2020, joined the OHBA board last September. Ms. Stiles’s original complaint had singled out Luca Bucci, who was hired as the OHBA’s executive director in May after leaving his post in Mr. Clark’s office a month earlier.

In her original complaint, Ms. Stiles asked the Integrity Commissioner to investigate whether Mr. Bucci had engaged in “improper lobbying” by approaching his former department so soon after his departure.

Her affidavit says provincial legislation prohibits lobbyists from putting public office holders in a position of “real or potential conflict of interest” and that the Integrity Commissioner has advised this “may occur if a former government staffer lobbies their former employer before a one-year cooling-off period has ended.”

When contacted after the original complaint was released last month, the OHBA said it would co-operate with the investigation.