Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s education minister says the province does want a child-care deal with the federal government, but it is negotiating for more money.

Stephen Lecce says Ottawa contributes 2.5 per cent of Ontario’s child-care costs, but “they could do much, much more.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney are set to announce a child-care deal today, leaving Ontario as a holdout.

The federal Liberal government has already inked deals with seven other provinces and one territory on its $30-billion, five-year child care plan, which promises to cut fees to an average of $10 per day across the country.

Lecce says a good deal for Ontario is on the horizon, but he wants one that is flexible and sustainable.

He says any deal must take into account Ontario’s full-day kindergarten program, funded by provincial taxpayers for 260,000 four- and five-year-old kids.

