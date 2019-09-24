 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario neurosurgeon accused of sexually assaulting 34 female patients

Waterloo, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Police in southwestern Ontario say a neurosurgeon has been charged with 34 counts of sexual assault involving patients in his care.

Waterloo regional police spokeswoman Cherri Greeno says the charges relate to alleged incidents between January 2010 and February 2017.

Investigators say Dr. Jeffrey Sloka, of Waterloo, was arrested this morning and appeared in court later in the day.

Police allege the 50-year-old doctor sexually assaulted 34 female patients.

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons revoked Sloka’s licence in April after its disciplinary committee found he had sexually abused four patients.

The committee says he asked four patients to strip naked for physical exams and touched them inappropriately at times.

