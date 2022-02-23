Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath looks on inside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 19, 2020.Jack Boland/The Canadian Press

An Opposition bill aimed at fighting Islamophobia and other hate crimes was due to be tabled in Ontario’s legislature Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear if it would receive the support of the majority Progressive Conservative government.

The New Democrats said their bill, if passed, would establish a provincial review of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents that happen in Ontario.

It would also designate safe zones around houses of worship, prevent white supremacist groups from registering as societies and establish an anti-racism council that would provide input on government policies.

The NDP said the bill, which was created with the National Council of Canadian Muslims and follows similar recommendations put forward by that organization, would also present new tools for schools to combat racism. Additionally, it would empower the Speaker to ban protests at the legislature that promote hate.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said her party was proud to have worked with Muslim leaders and communities on the “Our London Family Act,” which was named for the Afzaal family, victims of a deadly truck attack in London, Ont., last year.

“We’re proud of (the) Act and looking forward to its tabling and hopefully its passage with the support of the government,” she said on Wednesday.

Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, died after they were struck by a vehicle during an evening walk on June 6, 2021. Nine-year-old Fayez Afzaal was seriously hurt but survived.

Police have alleged the attack was motivated by hate and court prosecutors argue the man charged with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder committed an act of terrorism.

Another man, Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, was stabbed and killed outside a Toronto mosque in 2020. A man has been charged with murder in Zafis’ death and police have said that they cannot discount that the random attack was motivated by hate.

When asked Wednesday if the Progressive Conservative government would support the NDP bill, house leader Paul Calandra said the government would take a look at the details in the legislation.

The small Liberal caucus of seven members planned to support the legislation.

“It’s a very important piece of legislation,” Liberal House Leader John Fraser said Wednesday. “If you look around at what’s happening in Canada right now, it’s even more important.”

Horwath said she was happy the Liberals and the legislature’s Green member agreed to support the bill after outreach to all parties.

“We’re hoping that the government does the same. Why? because this is exactly what the community asked for,” she said.

“They asked for action, not just words. Let’s not just talk about the hate, the trauma that occurs after each incident of hate, but let’s do something about it.”

Mustafa Farooq, CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, urged all elected officials to pass the bill “as soon as possible.”

