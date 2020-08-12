Ontario now projecting $38.5-billion deficit in 2020-21

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips. New spending in Ontario’s outlook includes $4.4-billion for health care and $7.3-billion for initiatives such as the province’s temporary pandemic pay program and a $4-billion investment in municipalities and transit. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government’s deficit will balloon to $38.5-billion in 2020-21, almost double the size predicted in March as revenues fall and it spends billions more on supports to help the province recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Progressive Conservative government released its first quarter financial report on Wednesday, which revealed it will now spend $30-billion on its economic recovery plan, up from $17-billion announced in March.

Between February and May, Ontario’s employment declined by nearly 1.2 million jobs, “significantly larger than the declines recorded in past recessions.”

Finance Minister Rod Phillips released the new projections at a press conference on Wednesday.

In its March outlook, the government predicted a $20.5-billion deficit – already doubled from its previous projection - that blew a hole in Ontario’s path to balance its books by 2023, a year after the next election. Last fall, the government, with a $9-billion deficit in 2019-20, was projecting just a $6.7-billion deficit for next year and boasting of its prudent approach.

New spending in Ontario’s outlook includes $4.4 billion for health care, including supports for long-term care homes, ramping up testing and purchasing personal protective equipment; and $7.3-billion for initiatives such as the province’s temporary pandemic pay program and a $4-billion investment in municipalities and transit.

The document says the province’s GDP declined by 2 per cent in the first quarter, with economists predicting it will fall by 6.6 per cent by the end of the year.

Government revenues fell by $5.7-billion, partially offset by federal government supports, and program expenses were projected to be $13.1-billion higher than the government projection in its March economic update.

The financial update also builds an additional prudence of $9.6-billion, “to ensure the province is prepared for future scenarios stemming from the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19.”

While jobs fell in the early part of the year, the province gained 528,600 jobs in June and July. The unemployment rate decreased to 11.3 per cent, with the government pointing to signs of an economic recovery.

“Despite these positive signs, significant risk and uncertainty still remains,” the document says. “Many countries, including the United States, continue to face high numbers of infections and significant economic disruptions, which could impact Ontario’s economy.”

Mr. Phillips will release a full budget, with multi-year projections, by Nov. 15.

