Ontario now recommends COVID-19 tests for all long-term care residents being transferred into homes

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medial officer of health, speaks as Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott look on at an announcement declaring a state of emergency for the province, at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s top doctor now says that all long-term care residents who are being transferred into homes should be tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

The new guidance, issued late Wednesday by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams, reverses a previous policy that said only patients with symptoms should be tested for the coronavirus. Doctors have spoken out against this policy, saying everyone should be tested before entering long-term care homes, where the virus can easily spread.

The new guidelines focus on the province’s “vulnerable populations,” such as long-term care residents, health care workers and indigenous communities.

Further testing guidelines for all Ontarians will be released by the province on Friday.

For the first time, staff in long-term care or retirement homes are also required to wear surgical masks at all times during their shifts, regardless of whether there is an outbreak.

The new guidance comes after Premier Doug Ford slammed Ontario’s low coronavirus testing rate as “unacceptable,” and directed his top health officials to immediately start testing more people to reach Ontario’s capacity of 13,000 tests a day.

But despite Mr. Ford’s plea for every health-care worker in the province to be tested, the new guidance only says that health-care workers, caregivers and first responders should be tested as soon as possible, “if they develop any symptom compatible with COVID-19, including atypical symptoms.” However, those categories are broad, and health officials say if health-care workers require a test, they would get one.

Common symptoms of the virus are fever, cough, shortness of breath or pneumonia. The atypical symptoms, listed in the document, include fatigue, delirium, chills, stomach problems and headaches. It does not say that health-care workers who are asymptomatic should be tested, and in fact the document says testing of asymptomatic patients or staff is “generally not recommended.”

The guidelines say those without symptoms who are being admitted to a long-term care or retirement home must be tested for COVID-19 within 14 days of arrival, in addition to a two-week isolation period. Patients being transferred from the hospital into long-term care should be tested prior to their admission, the document says.

In the event of a shortage of testing swabs, health care workers, first responders and long-term care residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 should be prioritized, as well as those in First Nations communities.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

