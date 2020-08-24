 Skip to main content
Canada

Ontario nurses call for smaller elementary class sizes, use of masks in schools

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Furniture and files are shown at a school in Brampton, Ont., on July 23, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19.

The CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario has made the request in a letter to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Doris Grinspun says the province needs to mandate elementary class sizes of no more than 15 students unless larger places like gyms or outdoor classrooms can be used to provide physical distancing.

Is Canada is ready to open schools?: André Picard on what parents need to know about schools reopening

She says the province should provide boards with funding to cut class sizes and calls a plan to allow boards to access their reserve funds to achieve the goal “disappointing”.

Grinspun also says all students aged 3 and older should wear masks during school.

The Ministry of Health could not immediately provide comment today.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one new death related to the novel coronavirus. It also reported 78 newly resolved cases of the virus.

The total number of cases now stands at 41,507, which includes 2,798 deaths and 37,673 cases marked as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases. She said that 19 health units are reporting no new cases.

The province was able to complete 18,790 tests over the previous day.

Globe health columnist André Picard and senior editor Nicole MacIntyre discuss the many issues surrounding sending kids back to school. André says moving forward isn't about there being no COVID-19 cases, but limiting their number and severity through distancing, smaller classes, masks and good hygiene. The Globe and Mail

