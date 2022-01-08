People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Toronto, on Dec. 22, 2021.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario says it is adding 10 additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas to accelerate booster doses for education and child-care workers.

A government release says the clinics will be located in Toronto – including one at the Toronto Zoo – Mississauga, Vaughan, Pickering, Hamilton, Oakville and Brampton.

They will offer “dedicated time slots” for booster appointments for school and child-care staff.,

Eligible workers can book an appointment at the new clinics starting Saturday.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health say they are also working to make more rapid-antigen tests available for child-care centres and schools when they return to in-person learning, a move currently scheduled for Jan. 17.

Ontario initially targeted a Jan. 5 date for the return to school before shifting to virtual learning for the first two weeks of the new year as the province deals with an Omicron-fuelled surge in COVID-19 activity.