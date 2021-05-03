 Skip to main content
Ontario opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings to residents 18 and older in hot spot areas

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A firefighter helps people with their vaccine screening and consent forms as they head into a clinic at the Malvern Community and Recreation Centre, in Toronto, on April 5, 2021.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario is making good on its promise to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, opening its provincial booking portal today to hot-spot residents aged 18 and older.

Adults living in the 114 specific postal codes designated as hot spots are able to start reserving appointments as of this morning, though some on social media reported long wait times or technical difficulties with the provincial booking website.

Minutes after bookings opened at 8 a.m., the site showed an estimated wait of more than an hour, with tens of thousands of users in the queue.

This week and next, the province will send half of its vaccine supply to the hot spots, based on recommendations from the government’s science advisers.

Adults in some hot-spot neighbourhoods had already been able to make vaccine appointments, but not through the province’s online booking portal.

Eligibility expands further across Ontario on Thursday, when online bookings open up to residents aged 50 and over.

People with high-risk health conditions and some groups of people who can’t work from home will also become eligible.

Ontario has said it expects everyone aged 18 and over to be able to book a vaccine by the end of May.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo says more than 80 per cent of Canadians over the age of 70 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Njoo says this is higher uptake than for the flu vaccine and is hopeful it will help give confidence to people for all vaccines. The Canadian Press

