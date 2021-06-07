Ontario patios, retail to open Friday as province speeds up COVID-19 reopening plan by three days

Ontario is speeding up the first step of its reopening plan, allowing people to dine on restaurant patios, shop in non-essential retail stores with capacity limits and attend campsites and larger outdoor gatherings as of Friday.

The decision to bump up the staged reopening plan – which was expected to begin next Monday - comes as the province has surpassed its goal in administering first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, and amid decreasing cases and hospitalizations, the government said. The changes take effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.

“As we begin to enjoy the benefits of the first step in our roadmap like meeting friends on a patio or visiting your favourite local store, please do so safely by continuing to follow all public health guidelines,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a news release. Mr. Ford did not hold a press conference on Monday to announce the changes.

Previously, the Ontario government had said at least 60 per cent of the population needed to receive a first dose of the vaccine in order to begin reopening plans. As of June 6, 72 per cent of adults aged 18 and older had received one dose.

The first step in the province’s reopening plan includes allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people; outdoor dining of four people per table, except for larger households; day camps and overnight camping at Ontario Parks; outdoor fitness classes of up to 10 people; outdoor horse racing without spectators, and outdoor zoos; indoor religious services and wedding and funeral ceremonies with 15 per cent capacity and outdoor services at a capacity of two metres between guests.

The government has also updated regulations to allow for outdoor graduations for students of all ages, although many school boards have said they will stick to virtual celebrations this year.

Ontario will remain in the first step of its reopening plan for at least 21 days, meaning the province won’t enter the second step until at least July 2. The second step includes small indoor gatherings and larger outdoor gatherings of 25 people, personal care services while wearing masks such as hair salons, outdoor sports leagues and outdoor amusement parks. The government has said at least 70 per cent of the adult population has to have received one dose of the vaccine and 20 per cent need two doses to enter step two of the plan.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said the government should ensure any earlier reopening is at the direction of the science table and local medical officers of health. He also said businesses, such as restaurants, need some advance notice to plan for resuming operations. And he warned the Ford government needs to be planning now to ensure classrooms can reopen safely for the next school year.

“While we’re very focused on the next two days for the first phase of the general reopening, we can’t afford to have Doug Ford go back to sleep when it comes to schools for this coming September,” Mr. Del Duca told reporters on a conference call.

Opposition leaders at Queen’s Park also repeated calls for the province to redirect vaccines to virus hotspot areas to ensure more of the most vulnerable people have the second-dose shot they need for better protection against the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

In a Twitter post, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath warned that failing to prioritize Peel Region and other hotspots for second doses would be repeating the mistakes of the third wave of the virus, when the government belatedly moved to redirect vaccines to the worst-off areas for a two-week blitz. Mr. Del Duca said Premier Doug Ford was “dithering” instead of immediately sending more vaccines for second doses into hotspots, even after a week of calls for the move.

