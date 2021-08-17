Ontario pauses reopening, further outlines COVID-19 vaccine policy for certain workers

Open this photo in gallery Coach and owner Everett Sloan, right, of Crossfit Bytown walks a class through a warmup as patrons return to the gym as Ontario enters step 3 of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on July 16. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ontario will pause all further reopening, start offering third COVID-19 shots to vulnerable populations, and require health and education workers to get vaccinated against the virus or take regular tests.

The province’s top doctor announced the new measures today, along with several others as part of a response to the highly contagious Delta variant that has been driving a recent rise in infections.

The government says it will pause any further lifting of public health restrictions and will remain in Step 3 of its reopening plan, maintaining capacity limits on businesses and other settings.

It also says transplant recipients, patients with certain cancers, and long-term care and retirement home residents will be offered third COVID-19 vaccine doses starting as early as this week.

Meanwhile, employers in health and education will need to have policies that ask staff to disclose their vaccination status and require those who are unvaccinated to take an education session and be subject to regular tests.

The policies stop short of mandating vaccines for workers in frontline, high-risk jobs – something health worker groups and other advocates had been calling for.

As of Wednesday, province is also expanding eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children born in 2009, who will turn 12 this year.

