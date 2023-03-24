Ontario’s minister of children, community and social services has resigned.

Merrilee Fullerton says she is stepping down as the provincial representative for Kanata-Carleton immediately.

The family physician entered politics in 2018 when she won the riding as a Progressive Conservative.

She worked in cabinet immediately as minister of training, colleges and universities before being shuffled over to become the minister of long-term care in 2019.

Fullerton came under fire when COVID-19 hit Ontario in 2020 and tore through long-term care homes leaving thousands dead.

Five homes were hit so bad that the province called the army in to help.