 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Ontario PC candidate Simmer Sandhu drops out of race, cites anonymous allegations

Ontario PC candidate Simmer Sandhu drops out of race, cites anonymous allegations

BRAMPTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press

A Progressive Conservative candidate in Ontario’s provincial election has pulled out of the race citing anonymous allegations made against him.

Simmer Sandhu, who had been running in the riding of Brampton East, says the allegations pertain to both his work life and his nomination campaign.

Sandhu says he denies the allegations and will vigorously defend himself.

Story continues below advertisement

He also thanks supporters and volunteers for their hard work and dedication, and says he’s confident in PC Leader Doug Ford’s ability to earn the trust of Ontario voters.

A party spokeswoman says Sandhu’s resignation has been accepted.

Melissa Lantsman says the party is excited to announce Surdeep Verma as its new candidate in Brampton East, calling him a great addition to the PC team.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.