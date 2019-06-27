Ontario PC MPP Kinga Surma’s father hired as policy adviser to former Ford cabinet minister

Progressive Conservative MPP Kinga Surma's father got a job working for a minister in Premier Doug Ford's government just weeks after the 2018 provincial election, sources say.

Miroslaw Surma is a policy adviser for the Minister of Economic Development, according to a government directory.

Mr. Surma began working for then economic development minister Jim Wilson last July, a month after the Tories came to power, said government sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

One source who was aware of the request to find a position for Ms. Surma’s father said staff inside the premier’s office were upset that Dean French, Mr. Ford’s former chief of staff, had asked for the hire. Mr. French, who resigned Friday in the midst of a patronage scandal, did not have a specific job in mind for Ms. Surma’s father, the source said. But Mr. French said hiring him was important to the Premier, the source added.

The premier’s office did not answer questions about how Mr. Surma was hired for the job, which was first reported by iPolitics.

“Every staff member in the government is hired based on merit and if they do not perform to the standards expected they are removed from their positions,” Ford spokeswoman Kayla Iafelice said. “We will not comment further on internal staffing matters.”

It is not known what Mr. Surma’s duties entail. His LinkedIn profile only lists this job and his work experience is unknown. He did not respond to an e-mail request for comment, and a woman who answered the phone at his home in Nepean, Ontario, hung up after a Globe and Mail reporter introduced herself.

During last year's election campaign, Mr. Ford was accused of interfering in a local party nomination by signing up bogus members to help Ms. Surma, his candidate of choice.

The Liberals released documents and an audio recording of Mr. Ford that they said showed him recruiting Progressive Conservative members and suggesting the fees would be paid by others - a violation of party rules.

"Kinga is running. It doesn't cost ya anything. We're just signing people up today. That's it," Mr. Ford is heard saying as he and Ms. Surma canvas at a Tim Hortons.

Mr. Ford denied the allegations. Ms. Surma went on to win the nomination in Etobicoke Centre and become MPP for the riding. She was promoted to Associate Transportation Minister as part of last week's cabinet shuffle.

She is a former city hall staffer who served during Mr. Ford's late brother, Rob Ford's, time as mayor of Toronto.

The Globe has reached out to Ms. Surma for comment.

Ms. Surma arrived in Canada at the age of four when her parents emigrated from Poland. She introduced her parents by name in the legislature last December as Miroslaw and Margaret Surma sat in the Speaker's gallery, along with her brother Konrad.

The revelation about her father's job comes as Mr. Ford pledges to review government appointments.

Mr. French resigned as Mr. Ford’s top aid late Friday, hours after the Premier cancelled appointments given to Tyler Albrecht and Taylor Shields as agents-general in New York and London following revelations about their connections to Mr. French.

