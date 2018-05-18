Ontario PCs would allow beer, wine to be sold in corner stores

Open this photo in gallery Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford makes an announcement at the Advanced Medical Group building during a campaign stop in London, Ont., on May 18, 2018. Andrew Ryan/The Canadian Press

Beer and wine would be sold in Ontario’s corner stores under a Progressive Conservative government, the party has promised in what the Liberals and New Democrats say is an attempt to distract from a “growing political scandal.”

Hours after Leader Doug Ford faced more questions into allegations that a former PC candidate was involved in the alleged theft of customer data at a toll highway operator, the party announced on Friday afternoon that they would allow for the sale of beer, wine, cider and coolers at stores across the province.

“Consumers will soon be able to grab a bottle of wine in the same location where they get their groceries for an evening dinner with guests, or grab a case of beer around the corner from where they live, so they can entertain friends,” Mr. Ford said in a written statement.

Sales to corner stores, grocery stores and box stores would be implemented “as soon as possible” after forming government, the party said. Locations would need to abide by the same rules currently in place in a relatively small number of grocery stores where beer and wine has been available since late 2015.

Mr. Ford faced numerous questions from reporters on Thursday and Friday after candidate Simmer Sandhu resigned abruptly on Wednesday evening citing unspecified allegations about his work life and nomination campaign that he denies.

His former employer, the 407 Express Toll Route, announced shortly after his resignation that it had notified police and other authorities of an “internal theft of customer data.”

Both the Liberals and New Democrats have called on Ontario’s chief electoral officer to investigate the data breach and whether the PC Party benefited. Mr. Ford also faced criticism for attending a fundraiser, in violation of Ontario’s campaign finance rules. The Tory Leader has admitted he made a mistake, but said it was due to poor information he received.

The Liberals suggested that Mr. Ford’s alcohol announcement on Friday at the start of a long weekend was an attempt to deflect attention.

“Doug Ford is doing this today – under fire and at the last minute – as a way of distracting from the growing political scandal that surrounds Conservative involvement in the theft of 407 ETR data,” said Liberal campaign spokeswoman Drew Davidson. “This is a bad idea tossed out as an obvious attempt to exert political damage control.”

With NDP Leader Andrea Horwath touring Northern Ontario, her party warned that the PC Leader’s move could mean a loss of revenue for the province, which “could mean Mr. Ford’s cuts to health care would get even deeper. … Mr. Ford has had a bad week and is clearly looking to distract from the scandals that currently surround his campaign.”

The Ontario government signed a 10-year agreement with the Beer Store, the brewer-owned retail chain, in 2015 to allow the province to sell beer and wine in up to 450 grocery stores. Mr. Ford said on Friday that his party would withdraw from that agreement to allow its own plan to go ahead.