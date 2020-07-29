Ontario pediatric hospitals call for daily schooling with physical distancing, but no masks for youngest students

Open this photo in gallery Grade 5 students attend class at Pacific Heights Elementary school, in Surrey, B.C., on June 12, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Schools reopening full-time to students this fall should maintain age-appropriate physical distancing measures in classrooms, but not require their youngest learners to wear masks, according to an updated report from Ontario’s pediatric hospitals as the province prepares to unveil its back-to-school plans.

The school guidance document, released on Wednesday, recommended a one-metre physical distancing rule in classrooms for elementary children, and two metres in high schools, given the increased risk of coronavirus transmission among teenagers.

A daily school model is best, with risk-mitigation strategies, the report urged, “as it allows for consistency, stability and equity.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It is important that the new normal in school is designed to optimize learning and social development, while ensuring that the health and safety of teachers and school staff remain a top priority,” it said.

Young children less likely to spread coronavirus, McMaster review shows

The report follows a guidance document released last month by the Hospital for Sick Children that was criticized by educators and some epidemiologists for not consulting more widely and for failing to demand more safety measures, such as masking and strict physical distancing.

The updated document was a collaborative effort between SickKids, the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Kingston Health Sciences Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, McMaster Children’s Hospital and Unity Health. Infectious diseases specialists, epidemiologists, public health officials, teachers and parents also provided input, SickKids noted.

Ontario is expected to announce its school reopening plan this week, and the document will inform the government’s decision. Other provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, have already said that their youngest learners will attend school full-time this fall, with enhanced health and safety measures.

Evidence suggests that young children, particularly those under the age of 10, are less likely than teenagers and adults to spread the coronavirus. Still, some experts have warned that transmission could be underestimated because many children with COVID-19 have no symptoms and are less likely to be tested.

The authors said that while physical distancing should be maintained in elementary classrooms by separating desks by one metre, it is “likely not practical” to enforce in children, especially during play and recess. “Interaction, such as playing and socializing, is central to child development and should not be discouraged,” the report stated.

It recommended cohorting or grouping of students by classroom, and said that smaller class sizes should be a “priority strategy” as it would help in physical distancing. It also advised against assemblies and other gatherings, and that lunch times be staggered to reduce crowding in cafeterias.

Story continues below advertisement

In high school, however, it is unclear how desks can be separated two metres apart, as the report recommended, given the size of some classes that can hold as many as 40 students.

The report also said that the use of masks in schools is “complex and nuanced” and there is limited data on their effectiveness but there “remains a theoretical benefit especially for older children and youth.”

The use of masks in classrooms has become the subject of a fierce debate across the country, and interestingly, the document noted that there wasn’t a full agreement among the contributors on the need and role of students wearing masks.

The report recommended against using masks for elementary school children, unless they choose to wear one. It also recommended that masks should be used for high-school students, and perhaps even in middle school, when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

A minority of the contributors – 22 per cent – supported masks being used at all times by high school students. Nova Scotia said that high school students and teachers will be required to wear masks in hallways and common areas, and all students would also wear masks on buses.

“However, given that there has been considerable disagreement among the authors around this issue, it will be critical to assess the use of masks on an ongoing basis throughout the school year and adjust accordingly based on the development of further evidence, changes and epidemiology,” the report noted.

Story continues below advertisement

The authors said that schools can only remain open safely if community transmission is low.

The document, the authors noted, was focused on school-age children, but they also recognized the “tremendous challenge” teachers and school staff face, and mask-wearing and personal protective equipment should not be discouraged.

Canada's chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam says active discussions are taking place to potentially pre-order COVID-19 vaccine doses for Canadians. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.