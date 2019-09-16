Ontario pharmacist facing disciplinary action for distributing naloxone kits door-to-door says he will keep distributing

An Ontario pharmacist says he will keep distributing an overdose reversal medication door-to-door, at street festivals and to groups on request, despite allegations of professional misconduct from his governing body.

Jason Newman, a London, Ont.-based pharmacist, is facing disciplinary action from the Ontario College of Pharmacists for going door-to-door to distribute naloxone to Ontario residents. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is available free of charge in Ontario.

The case highlights tensions over the province’s naloxone distribution program and whether current practices are working to ensure enough of the life-saving drug is getting into the public’s hands.

The college alleges that Mr. Newman engaged in professional misconduct and failed to maintain a standard of practice of the pharmacy profession. According to the college, Mr. Newman distributed naloxone kits without regard for individual need or clinical appropriateness, and allowed non-pharmacist employees to distribute the drug to members of the public. The college also states that Mr. Newman and his employees or agents misrepresented themselves as part of a government program.

The Ontario government covers the cost of naloxone for all residents. People who don’t have a health card or don’t want to share their information can also obtain naloxone under the province’s program. Naloxone kits can be picked up at many pharmacies, needle-exchange programs and community health programs. But there is debate over whether the province is doing enough to ensure the drug is being distributed widely enough.

Aaron Orkin, an assistant professor with the University of Toronto’s department of community and family medicine, said more work needs to be done to make naloxone accessible. While he declined to comment on Mr. Newman’s case, Dr. Orkin said there is a great need for better access.

“I think that anyone who would like naloxone training or wants a naloxone kit should have access to one,” he said.

Mr. Newman’s disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1. If the college finds he committed acts of professional misconduct or is incompetent, he could face a number of punitive measures, including a suspension or revocation of his registration.

According to the Ontario College of Pharmacists website, Mr. Newman signed an agreement on Feb. 21, 2018, to stop giving out the drug, unless he abides by the college’s naloxone distribution guidelines, which state, among other things, that the drug should only be distributed from a pharmacy.

Despite the pledge, earlier this month, Mr. Newman’s non-profit group, the Foundation for the Responsible Administration of Emergency Medicines, set up a booth to distribute naloxone at Taste of the Kingsway, a Toronto street festival. A representative at the booth said it only takes five minutes to train a member of the public to use naloxone and that individuals would have to provide their health card information before getting the medication.

Pharmacy leaders and opioid addiction experts say while naloxone should be more accessible, the system’s current setup is problematic. A pharmacist that gives out naloxone door-to-door and at community festivals, as Mr. Newman has done, isn’t following policies designed to ensure appropriate distribution, said Allan Malek, executive vice-president of the Ontario Pharmacists Association.

“Every pharmacist is obligated to uphold the rules, and the policies and the protocols,” said Mr. Malek, who is also the association’s chief pharmacy officer. “I actually believe that there needs to be that appropriate oversight and that one could suggest that this approach is manipulating a system."

Gillian Kolla, who works with the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society, said pharmacists are able to collect dispensing and training fees for naloxone distribution from the province, but harm-reduction workers can’t, which has created an unequal system.

“We’re incentivizing health-care services for some providers, but not others,” Ms. Kolla said.

The Ontario government reimburses pharmacists for the cost of naloxone kits and also provides dispensing and, in some cases, training fees. Each injectable naloxone kit costs $35 each and pharmacists receive $35 in training and dispensing fees. Naloxone nasal spray costs $110 and pharmacists receive a $10 training fee.

In an interview, Mr. Newman said he and his non-profit organization have never stopped giving out naloxone to the public, despite signing a promise to stop last year. He said he was given permission by the college to continue distributing the overdose-reversal medication and that most of the allegations outlined by the college have been resolved.

“The program has never ceased,” he said.

Mr. Newman said he was not personally at Taste of the Kingsway this month and that he works with up to 10 pharmacists to help him run events. He added that he knows of other pharmacists who are doing public events to distribute naloxone.

He said his organization is dedicated to addressing the opioid overdose crisis and that he does not earn a profit from distributing naloxone. Mr. Newman said they have gone into schools, door-to-door and visited shelters and churches to distribute naloxone. His group’s website offers corporate training sessions and asks for donations to assist with the costs associated with training.

In an e-mail, the Ontario College of Pharmacists said Mr. Newman has not received approval to continue naloxone training and distribution.

“The college does not – and did not in this case – provide permission or approve particular programs or initiatives started by pharmacy professionals,” spokeswoman Maria Babbage wrote in an e-mail. “It is up to individual pharmacy professionals to ensure that they are in compliance with any applicable legislation, regulations, standards and policies.

