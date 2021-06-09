Ontario police asked to revisit investigation of 2015 death of Indigenous man

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ontario police asked to revisit investigation of 2015 death of Indigenous man

Willow Fiddler
Thunder Bay
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Beulah Wabasse is the grandmother of Jordan Wabasse, one of seven First Nations students whose deaths in Thunder Bay were the focus of a 2015 inquest that yielded no answers to the many questions family members like Ms. Wabasse have about how their loved ones died. She still waits for answers as his case in being reinvestigated for a third time, according to his family’s lawyer.

Willow Fiddler/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s Attorney-General has asked the province’s police service to reinvestigate the death of an Indigenous man five years after his family alleged the Thunder Bay police mishandled his case, according to Ontario Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer.

Stacy DeBungee, from Rainy River First Nation, about 380 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, was found dead face down in the McIntyre River on Oct. 19, 2015. His family had immediate concerns over how police were handling the investigation, including calling his death non-criminal three hours after he was found.

The Office of the Independent Police Review Director echoed those concerns in a sweeping review of the Thunder Bay Police Service that found systemic racism exists within the force at an institutional level. In the report titled Broken Trust, the OIPRD made 44 recommendations to address systemic racism, including that at least nine death investigations be re-examined, in addition to Mr. DeBungee’s case.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Huyer, who leads the executive governance committee established to oversee nine reinvestigations, told The Globe and Mail on Tuesday that the Ministry of Attorney-General requested the OPP do a reinvestigation “independent of anything we’re doing” of the DeBungee case, but didn’t know the reasons why.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dr. Huyer said initial work in the investigation led to the decision by the Attorney-General to reassign the case to the OPP but didn’t know specifically the reasons why the case was reassigned.

Julian Falconer, the lawyer who represents Mr. DeBungee’s brother Brad DeBungee, who filed the complaint against Thunder Bay Police that spurred the systemic review of the entire service, said he only learned about the OPP taking on the case during a Tuesday afternoon press conference that he had organized to discuss concerns about the reinvestigations.

Family members said they have serious concerns about the role of Thunder Bay police Chief Sylvie Hauth in the reinvestigations and what power she holds over the task, since she’s part of the force under examination.

Thunder Bay police directed all media enquires about the reinvestigations to the Chief Coroner.

Dr. Huyer said the role of those on the executive governance committee is to provide knowledge and perspectives about the systems that intersect in the death investigations. He said while there have been instances when members of the committee have had to recuse themselves for conflicts, he couldn’t recall if that included Ms. Hauth.

The circumstances of Mr. DeBungee’s death and whether foul play was involved have been questioned by his family since his body was found in the McIntyre River.

The OIPRD found evidence of discreditable conduct and neglect of duty in the case, and three police officers are facing a disciplinary hearing.

It‘s not the first time the Thunder Bay police have been accused of discriminating against Indigenous people. In 2015, an inquest examined the deaths of seven First Nations students who died in Thunder Bay while attending high school.

Beulah Wabasse is the grandmother of one of those students, Jordan Wabasse. At the press conference organized by Mr. Falconer’s law office Tuesday, Ms. Wabasse said she’s been waiting 10 years for answers about her grandson’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to go through life when you don’t know what happened to our loved ones,” she said about her 15-year old grandson, who was also found dead in a city river in May, 2011, two months after he went missing.

Aboriginal Legal Services in Toronto has represented the families of Jordan and Kyle Morriseau, other First Nations youth who died while attending high school in Thunder Bay, since 2015 and said this is the third reinvestigation the families are going through.

In a letter to the Broken Trust executive governance committee dated June 2, Aboriginal Legal Services outlines concerns that the families haven’t been meaningfully engaged during the reinvestigation process and are ignoring requests from the families for investigators to go through their lawyers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies