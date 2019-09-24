Ontario police charge two, including Kevin O’Leary’s wife, in fatal Muskoka boat crash

Open this photo in gallery Suzana Brito and Gary Poltash are pictured in Muskoka. Both died after an Aug. 24, 2019, boating accident involving celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary. Handout

The Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people, including the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, in connection with a boat crash that killed two people in Ontario cottage country this summer.

After a month-long investigation, the OPP said Linda O’Leary, 56, has been charged with careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act. The driver of the other boat, Richard Ruh, a 57-year-old man from Orchard Park, N.Y., was charged with failing to exhibit navigation lights, also under the shipping act.

The two boats collided late at night on Aug. 24 on Lake Joseph in Muskoka, where Mr. O’Leary and his wife own a cottage. A spokeswoman for Mr. O’Leary did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Gary Poltash, a 64-year-old Florida man, was killed at the scene. Suzana Brito, a 48-year-old woman from Uxbridge, Ont., died from her injuries in hospital. Three others were taken to hospital and treated for injuries.

Mr. O’Leary, a reality television star who ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada in 2017, said in a statement released after the crash that he was involved in a “tragic collision,” but offered few details. He said the other boat did not have lights on and fled the scene.

The OPP later said both boats left the scene and both boat operators called for ambulances.

The OPP said Tuesday that the Public Prosecution Service of Canada will be managing the court processes.

Ms. O’Leary is set to appear in court Oct. 29.

