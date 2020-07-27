Ontario police investigating after 13-year-old girl struck, killed by boat

Provincial police say they’re investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a boat over the weekend.

They say it happened on Conestogo Lake in Mapleton Township, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, but offered no further details.

They say the girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have identified her as 13-year-old Tania Younan of Kitchener, Ont.

They say they’re trying to determine what caused the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is being asked to come forward.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.