 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario police investigating suspicious fire at site of former amusement park

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario police investigating suspicious fire at site of former amusement park

The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating a suspicious fire at the site of a former amusement park.

They say the blaze at the park once known as Sauble Beach Fun World was reported early on Saturday morning.

Police say officers at the scene reported seeing flames between 15 and 18 metres high coming from a building that was fully engulfed.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Sauble Beach Fun World has been closed since 2012, and local media reports say the site had recently been tapped for redevelopment into a retirement community for seniors.

Police have not made any arrests related to the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter