Ontario police issue early morning Amber Alert for two missing brothers

Police in southern Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for two missing young children.

York Regional Police say the two and four-year old brothers were last seen in the Newmarket area, north of Toronto, with their grandfather at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two-year-old Harrison and four-year-old Keegan Larocque were last seen with their grandfather, 70-year-old Leo Easton, at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.

Easton is described as a white male, 5 feet 10, 160 lbs, with salt and pepper hair, and he was wearing a blue checkered shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes.

Police say he was driving a 2006 blue Pontiac Montana, with licence plate BVBP 364.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

