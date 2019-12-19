 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario police lay 228 charges in connection with alleged illegal gambling ring

The Canadian Press
Provincial police say they’ve arrested 28 people and laid 228 charges related to an alleged illegal gambling ring with ties to the Hells Angels biker gang.

The force says the charges come after a nearly two-year investigation involving 18 additional police forces and other partner agencies throughout Ontario.

Police say the probe, dubbed Project Hobart, began in January 2018 as a result of a spike in violent crimes in Ontario and Quebec.

They say the operation, run by known or prospective gang members, operated five illegal gaming sites that brought in $13-million from January to July of this year alone.

They allege the ring was also tied to a recent homicide west of Toronto.

In March, police say a known member of the criminal operation was gunned down outside a gym in Mississauga, Ont.

