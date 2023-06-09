Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for three children who were reported missing in the Muskoka area earlier this week.

They say 15-year-old Josiah, 12-year-old Winter, and seven-year-old Summer were last seen on Monday in Wahta Mohawk Territory.

Police didn’t share more information about the circumstances of the case.

An Amber Alert has not been issued.

Wahta Mohawk Territory is a First Nation located in the Muskoka area, near the township of Bala, Ont.

Police are asking anyone with information on the missing children to contact them.