Police and SIU investigators gather at the scene where two police officers were killed in Innisfil, Ont., on Oct. 12.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Two police officers who died responding to a call at an Innisfil, Ont., home did not draw their firearms before they were shot, Ontario’s police watchdog said Thursday.

The Special Investigations Unit had said a day earlier that there was an “exchange of gunfire” Tuesday night between the two officers and a 23-year-old man, who also died in the shooting.

New details emerged from the agency on Thursday, including that a third officer had been at the home.

“Based on preliminary information, the two officers did not draw their firearms when they were fatally shot,” Special Investigations Unit spokeswoman Kristy Denette said in a written statement.

“A third officer who was also at the house exchanged gunfire with the man.”

The South Simcoe Police Service has identified the officers who died as Constable Devon Northrup, 33, and Constable Morgan Russell, 54. The third officer, who hasn’t been named, was not injured, Ms. Denette said.

The SIU, which is still investigating, said the three officers were responding to a call from a family member about a disturbance at a home.

The 23-year-old man, who lived at the home, had a gun that the SIU said was a SKS semi-automatic rifle. An autopsy on the man is set for Friday, the SIU said.

The SIU did not name the young man but a source close to the investigation identified him as Chris Doncaster.

The Department of National Defence confirmed Thursday that a man named Christopher Joseph Doncaster was a Canadian Armed Forces member from May to December 2020.

“He was a private with no deployment history and who did not complete basic training,” the department said.

An Instagram account that uses the name Chris Doncaster featured a photo posted over a year ago that appeared to depict a young man posing on a South Simcoe Police Service jet ski.

Residents who live in the area have expressed shock at what happened. Some said an elderly couple who had an adult grandson lived in the house where the shooting took place.

South Simcoe police said words cannot describe the grief the force is experiencing.

Constable Northrup, a six-year member of the South Simcoe Police Service, worked with the community mobilization and engagement unit, and also served as a member of the mental health crisis outreach team and the emergency response unit. He is survived by his partner and parents, police said.

In 2020, Constable Northrup was given an Excellence in Emergency award by the force for his role in helping a person in crisis.

Constable Russell, a father of two, was a 33-year veteran of the force. He was a trained crisis negotiator and was assigned to uniformed patrol, the police service said.

Flowers were seen placed outside South Simcoe Police’s Innisfil detachment, and a community vigil drew mourners together Wednesday night as the officers were remembered.

“From the flowers and food being dropped off at our stations, to last night’s packed candlelight vigil, to Innisfil Beach Park lit up in blue, to the book of condolence in Bradford, for all the posts and notes of condolence - thank you,” South Simcoe Police tweeted on Thursday afternoon.