Ontario police recover body of missing swimmer at Elora Gorge

Police say they have recovered the body of a man who disappeared in the water at the Elora Gorge over the weekend.

Provincial police say they responded to a call about a possible drowning on Sunday afternoon.

They say a 20-year-old man was swimming and went under, then failed to resurface.

An underwater search was conducted and police say they recovered the body of the missing man on Monday.

He’s been identified as John Daniel Howell of Amherstburg, Ont.

Police say the investigation continues.

