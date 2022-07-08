Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the alleged theft of 44 pigs from a farm in Huron East, northwest of Stratford.

OPP say the theft was reported this week by a farmer, who said the animals were taken from his barn.

Police allege that sometime between March 1 and June 21, “unknown persons” went into the barn and stole the pigs.

They say each pig would have weighed between 60 and 200 pounds.

Police say the pigs’ estimated value is $12,000.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.