Ontario police say body of seven-year-old child recovered from Petawawa River, death not suspicious

Provincial police say the body of a seven-year-old child was recovered from the Petawawa River in southeast Ontario after a suspected drowning over the weekend.

They say the child was walking along the river with a friend on Sunday evening and slipped.

Police say the friend went to get help, and the child’s body was brought to shore by an adult in the area.

Investigators say the adult performed CPR until emergency services arrived.

The child was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious.

