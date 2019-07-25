 Skip to main content

Ontario police to provide update on four historic missing persons investigations

Ontario police to provide update on four historic missing persons investigations

VAUGHAN, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Provincial police will provide an update today on four historic missing persons investigations.

OPP say foul play is suspected in each of the cases, which date back to the late ‘90s.

Police say the four seniors went missing in the Muskoka, Ont., area.

Joan Lawrence, 77, disappeared in 1998 and police said at the time that they believe she was murdered.

Ninety-one-year-old John Semple, 72-year-old John Crofts and 73-year-old Ralph Grant vanished from 1997 to 1999 and are classified as missing.

Police have never named suspects in the investigations.

