Ontario police watchdog investigating after baby killed, two people injured in incident

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon addresses the media during a press conference near the SIU headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario.

Ontario’s police watchdog agency says seven investigators are probing an incident in which a child was shot dead and two others, including an officer, injured.

Three officers have been designated as subject officers, meaning they are under potential criminal investigation.

The incident, which apparently followed an alleged child abduction, occurred Thursday in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit also says three officers shot at a 33-year-old driver after his car crashed into a cruiser, injuring an officer.

His one-year-old son in the back seat was killed.

The agency says four investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist are probing the incident.

