Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after Windsor, Ont., police say one of their officers shot a suspect following a weapons-related call on Monday.

A spokeswoman says the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate, with more details to come soon.

Windsor Police says officers were responding to a call on Monday about a person with a weapon in the city’s downtown.

A Twitter post from the police force says one of their officers shot the suspect, but it did not include further information about the person’s condition.

Police say there is no current public safety risk.

Windsor Police says witnesses and information should go to the SIU as it probes the incident.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.