Ontario Provincial Police attend a rural shooting scene on Devitts Road, in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Nov. 25.Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in an armed provincial police interaction near Bobcaygeon, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says an officer with the City of Kawartha Lakes Ontario Provincial Police detachment went to the rural home on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation.

Early information shared by the agency says the police officer discharged his gun during an interaction with the man, who also had a firearm.

The SIU says the officer retreated and more police officers later arrived on scene to find the man.

Paramedics then pronounced him dead on the scene.

Investigators have been assigned to the case.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.