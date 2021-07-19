 Skip to main content
Ontario post-secondary schools asked to prepare for normal fall with back-up plans

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A physically distanced classroom at Kensington Community School amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 1, 2020.

Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press

Ontario post-secondary institutions are being asked to prepare for a fall semester with no capacity limits on in-person classes and activities.

The Ministry of Colleges and Universities is also directing schools to finalize and publicly post their back-up instruction plans in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

A memo to schools from the deputy minister said COVID-19 vaccination rates and other indicators are improving, allowing for an anticipated return normal.

Shelley Tapp said physical distancing may not be required on campuses but masks and other relevant measures will be required for indoor settings.

She said the ministry also encourages on-campus vaccination clinics and rapid testing programs.

A new public health framework that will outline recommended safety measures and resources for the sector has been promised for early August.

